Cong. will protect the Constitution at any cost, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on the BJP and RSS and accused them of trying to undermine the Constitution. He made it clear that the Congress, with the support of people of the country, would protect the Constitution at any cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing two public meetings at Saroornagar in Hyderabad and Narsapur in Medak district on Thursday, Mr. Gandhi emphasised on the ‘resilience’ of the Indian Constitution, saying that “it cannot be harmed by any force in the world”.

Mr. Gandhi reiterated his party’s commitment, with the support of all sections of the society, to defend the Constitution unequivocally, and labelled it as the collective voice and essence of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the monumental efforts of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and B.R. Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution, he highlighted its significance in providing reservations and empowering the economically disadvantaged. He underscored that the Constitution transcends from being merely a document to symbolising the aspirations and rights of the populace.

Expressing confidence in the INDIA Bloc post-elections, Mr. Gandhi pledged to fulfil all the promises outlined in the manifesto.

At the poll rally in Narsapur, he blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unemployment in India, and promised that an INDIA Bloc government would initiate recruitment drives to fill over 30 lakh vacancies in private and public sectors by August 15. Also, he proposed a substantial annual deposit of ₹ 1 lakh into the bank accounts of women to alleviate poverty.

He also accused the BJP government of favouring industrialists such as Ambani and Adani, alleging that demonetisation primarily benefited the latter.

Flays Rana

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy demanded the expulsion of BJP leader Navneet Rana for her disparaging remarks against minorities, accusing the BJP of exploiting communal issues for political gains. Mr. Reddy urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure criminal charges against Ms. Rana for her comments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.