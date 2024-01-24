GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cong. will ensure enough budgetary allocation for SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities: Shabbir Ali

January 24, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Adviser to the Telangana government on matters related to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC) and minority communities, Md Ali Shabbir said that the Congress government would strive to uplift people belonging to these communities by ensuring adequate funds for the promises made to them in its election manifesto.

Addressing a press conference, along with chairpersons of the SC, ST, BC and minorities commission, here on Wednesday, he said, “The SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities collectively constitute a substantial 85% of Telangana’s population. As we promised in the Abhaya Hastam, we will see to it that they get all the support. The Congress government will strive to fulfil the promises made to them by ensuring sufficient budgetary allocations after holding a thorough meeting with the secretaries of the departments concerned tomorrow or day after and ascertain the commitment to these assurances.”

Mr. Ali underscored the need for strict implementation of commitments outlined in the Congress manifesto, particularly those related to the welfare and progress of the aforementioned social categories.

He also said that they were aiming to fulfil all the six guarantees within the first 100 days. The objective is to assess the progress and ensure the timely execution of promises.

