Cong will come to power in 2019: VHR

The Congress party will come to power in 2019 elections provided there is no infighting among the party leaders, senior party leader V. Hanumantha Rao said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the relay hunger strike camp organized by the Congress party in front of the Collectorate here on Friday in protest against the atrocities on Dalits and members of backward communities in the State by the TRS government and also demanding justice to the victims of Nerella police torture.

All sections of people were fed up with the anti-people policies of the TRS government, he said and added that there was justice to SCs/STs, BCs and minorities only in the Congress government.

On the Nerella incident, he said he had never seen such inhuman third degree torture by the police as was inflicted on the innocent villagers. The police who did not take any action or even register a case against the drivers of sand-laden lorries that caused the death of more than four villagers, instead tortured the villagers, including Dalits, for allegedly setting fire to the killer lorries. The police were acting at the behest of ruling party leaders, VHR added.

Flaying the TRS government for not fulfilling the promises of proper treatment, among others, made to the Nerella victims, he demanded that the government suspend Sircilla Superintendent of Police Vishwajit, pay compensation to all the police torture victims and provide them proper medical treatment and register an SC/ST Atrocities case against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He found fault with Sircilla police for denying permission to stage relay hunger strike in Sircilla on the grounds that it would create a law and order problem there. He said the hunger strike would continue in Karimnagar town till victims got justice.

The former MP alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao Rao had taken up comprehensive land survey in the state only to tell the Dalits that there was no land available for distribution among them to fulfill the promise of three acres of land to Dalits. MLC T. Santosh Kumar, DCC president K. Mruthyunjayam and others were present.

TDP working president A. Revanth Reddy along with other senior TDP leaders E. Peddi Reddy, Seethakka and others visited the Congress agitation camp and extended solidarity with senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao, who participated in the relay hunger strike in front of Collectorate in Karimnagar town on Friday evening. The TDP working president offered lemon juice to Hanumantha Rao to call off his hunger strike. Mr. Hanumantha Rao thanked the TDP leaders for solidarity. with his agitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that the young politicians should learn from Mr. Hanumantha Rao as was evident from his agitation for the cause of victims of Nerella. Charging Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao with neglecting the Dalits, he said the government was according priority to the sand lorries over the lives of the Dalits.