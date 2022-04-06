Cong. will be back in Telangana: Jagga Reddy

‘Rahul treated me like a family member’

Sangareddy legislator, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, who was in news with his outbursts over the party affairs, sounded a mellowed down man after meeting the Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi along with his family.

Mr. Reddy also known as Jagga Reddy, said he would work with the single aim of bringing Congress back to power in Telangana now. “All that I have said earlier should be ignored and my only aim is to strengthen the party,” he told The Hindu from New Delhi. He said there was no discussion on politics with Mr. Gandhi as it was more of a family union. “He asked my kids about their education and their future plans, and treated me like a family member. I always considered the Gandhi family as mine,” he said.

The Sangareddy MLA said Congress leaders would put up a united fight against the BJP and MIM that were indulging in communal politics. The TRS would be opposed with the same vigour given its unfulfilled promises made to the people. “We will fight against all the three parties to ensure Congress is back into power,” he said.

The TPCC working president, Mahesh Kumar Goud also met Mr. Rahul Gandhi along with his son. “I informed him about how the party was fighting against both the TRS and the BJP,” he said.