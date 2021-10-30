Cong. wants Telangana bypoll put off

NEW DELHI

30 October 2021 05:59 IST

Its delegation meets EC alleging voters are being lured with money by TRS and BJP

A Congress delegation called on the Election Commission on Friday and asked for the October 30 byelection to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana to be postponed, alleging that it has been vitiated by the use of money.

The Congress alleged that both the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the BJP were luring voters with cash payments. “The TRS and the BJP are buying votes for ₹6,000 and ₹10,000,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

