Cong. urges bureaucrats not to mislead HC

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy advised the State government officials to restrain from violating law on the issue of strike by RTC employees.

Gudur Narayana Reddy in a statement issued here on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is forcing senior bureaucrats and other officials to “mislead” the High Court on the RTC issue.

KCR faulted

He said it was at the Chief Minister's instance that the officials presented selected statistics before the High Court and concealed the figures of money the government owes to the Road Transport Corporation.

Unfortunately, he said, many senior officials, deliberately or unknowingly, are supporting the Chief Minister in violating the law.

‘Follow rules’

The Congress leader warned that the High Court might initiate ‘contempt of court’ proceedings if the officials continue to mislead it or furnish incorrect and incomplete information. Since the State is run by the executive, the Chief Secretary and other bureaucrats would face the action and not the Chief Minister.

Therefore, the bureaucrats should follow the rules and act as per law instead of protecting the political and commercial interest of Mr. Rao, he said.

Mr. Gudur Narayana Reddy Reddy said there are many instances wherein the courts punished senior officials for ‘contempt’ when their orders were disobeyed.