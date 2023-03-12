Cong. to set up farmers’ commission if it comes to power: Revanth

March 12, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress will establish a farmers’ commission, on the lines of SC/ST commission and minority and BC commissions, to address their grievances and solve them with commitment, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday.

Interacting with farmers at Kammarpalli in Nizamabad district on Sunday during his ‘Yatra for Change’, he said that the ‘Warangal Declaration’ of Rahul Gandhi would be the farmers’ manifesto of the Congress. “Mr. Gandhi announced that farm loan waiver of ₹2 lakh will be implemented immediately after coming to power apart from assuring support price for all the crops,” he said.

Similarly, under Indiramma Rythu Bharosa, Congress will provide ₹12,000 to landless farmers apart from Rythu Bima and crop insurance to ensure they live a life of respect before they die rather than getting money after their death like under the present government. “A separate Turmeric Board will be set up and the sugar factory will be opened within six months of coming to power,” he assured the farmers who poured out their woes to him.

Mr. Reddy asked the farmers to oppose the crop holiday for paddy promoted by the BRS government.

The TPCC president ridiculed the Gujarat Model saying that it only works to sell the nation’s property to “two Gujarati businessmen” while the Telangana Model was nothing but setting up 3,000 wine shops and thousands of belt shops in every village destroying the lives of people. He asked people not to fall into the BJP’s trap as both the BJP and BRS worked together in the last nine years and will continue in future also.

He said that the Congress will be in power in 2024 and the party will provide ₹5 lakh to every poor family for the construction of houses and the government will also bear medical expenses up to ₹5 lakh under Aarogyasri. Gas cylinders will be provided at ₹500 only, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy offered prayers at the Bhimgal Limbadri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple where he was welcomed with full temple honours. Later, he addressed the people alleging BRS MLAs Prashanth Reddy, Ganesh and Jeevan Reddy were looting resources through illegal sand mining and people were scared of their robbery.