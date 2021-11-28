Cong. to protest at Jantar Mantar

Hyderabad

28 November 2021 22:52 IST

CM responsible for farmers’ deaths, present crisis: Revanth

Stating that the present paddy crisis in Telangana was not natural but created due to the negligence and arrogance of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the Central government, Telangana Congress chief A.

Revanth Reddy vowed to take it to New Delhi with a dharna at Jantar Mantar to expose the joint conspiracy of KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the dharna was being planned anytime between December 9 and 13 to project the travails of the Telangana farmers and also raise the issue in Parliament while an all-party delegation would also submit a representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on November 29. Mr. Reddy, who was speaking at the two-day 'Vari Deekhsha' organised by Kisan Congress at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park here on Sunday, said BJP president Bandi Sanjay, who made a hue and cry about paddy procurement, was now talking about education and health issues clearly showing how the BJP and the TRS had conspired to relegate farmers’ issue to the background.

Earlier, senior leader K. Jana Reddy offered lime juice to Mr. Revanth Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy to call off the two-day deeksha that saw participation of senior leaders and farmers. The Congress leaders slept at the venue itself.

He accused the CM of staging a ‘fake dharna’ at the Indira Park and indulging in some ‘dhandha’ during his New Delhi visit. “Instead of waging a war against the Centre CM partied at MP Suresh Reddy’s residence at the cost of farmers,” he alleged.