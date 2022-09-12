Cong. to introduce State flag for TS

TG code for vehicles, Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana song to be State song

TG code for vehicles, Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana song to be State song

To create a new narrative of Telangana and the celebrations of Hyderabad State’s merger with the Indian Union, the Telangana Congress will introduce a new state flag.

The state flag along with the national flag will be hoisted in every village to represent the State’s pride along with celebrating the merger of Hyderabad into India, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said here.

Addressing a press conference here along with TPCC working presidents J. Geetha Reddy and Anjan Kumar Yadav, and senior leaders Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Shabbir Ali, he said the party had also decided to erase the TRS narrative of Telangana and go give it a new shape reflecting the contribution of all the communities of society. As part of this, the registration of vehicles in Telangana would be changed from TS to TG code once Congress came back to power. He alleged that the TS code was created with the ulterior motive to remind TRS while TG should have been used logically.

Similarly, the party would adopt the song “Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana” penned by Andesri as state song of Telangana. He said the song inspired all sections to join the agitation and it showcased Telangana in its entirety. A new image of Telangana Talli would also be created as present one reflected the feudal mindset of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

‘Cong. DNA’

Only the Congress had the right over the celebrations of Hyderabad State’s merger into Indian Union as it was in their DNA while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that were not even born during that time, were trying to use such a solemn occasion for political reasons, the Congress said.

He said Congress and Communist parties were responsible for ensuring that Hyderabad was merged into Indian Union as they fought against the tyranny of Nizam while the BJP was trying to paint it as a fight between Hindus and Muslims. The TRS on the other hand had been creating confusion over September 17 with different takes at different times thus showcasing how it wanted to use it for political purposes. He said the celebration of September 17 will continue year long.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

The TPCC chief compared the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi with that of Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Dandi March’ and said it was inspiring people not to get swayed by divisive elements in the country. The padayatra was likely to enter Telangana on October 24 and Mr. Gandhi will walk for 15 days.

It will enter Telangana at Makthal from Raichur in Karnataka crossing the Krishna river and travel through Devrakadra, Mahabubnagar, Jadcherla, Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Outer Ring Road, Patancheru, Muthangi, Sangareddy, Jogipet, Pedda Shankaraplly and Madnoor before entering Nanded in Maharashtra. Three huge public meetings were also being planned.