Cong. to help people on Dharani grievances

One-week ‘Save the Lands’ programme

Telangana Congress will take up a one-week ‘Save the Lands’ programme to highlight the discrepancies in the Dharani portal and the party will take representations directly from the people to be forwarded to the government.

A meeting of the Congress to discuss the issues created by the Dharani portal for land transactions held at Gandhi Bhavan discussed the new problems created by the portal introduced to reduce the human interface in land transactions. The meeting was chaired by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and attended by D. Sreedhar Babu, MLA, and other senior leaders like Shabbir Ali, Mallu Ravi and Bellaih Naik.

Later, speaking to the reporters, Dasoju Sravan, AICC spokesperson alleged that the Dharani portal had turned thousands of landowners into landless poor due to the faults in its creation. The government went ahead with the portal launching without discussing with other political parties, farmers organisations and other stakeholders and the result is evident with lakhs of litigations emerging.

He said Dharani’s functioning reflects the inefficient administration of the TRS government that was not moved despite farmers committing suicides after their lands did not reflect in the portal. Genuine landowners are making rounds to the Collector and MRO offices without their grievances solved.

TPCC spokesperson Addanki Dayakar alleged that the government plans to snatch away 25 lakh acres given by the Congress governments to poor peopleand there is a conspiracy to hand over them to their near and dear ones. Lakhs of owners are yet to get their passbooks while survey numbers have vanished from the portal raising suspicion over the government’s motives. Lands given to retired servicemen too are not reflecting in the records.

The party’s week-long programme will reach out to the people and their grievances would be taken to the notice of the state and central governments. Mandal-wise reports would be created on these grievances.

Mr. Sravan said Congress will also question the sudden increase in registration value of the lands. The land value is generally reviewed every two years and enhancement is decided on the situation but the TRS has deliberately did not touch it for 7 years to deny rightful compensation for the lands acquired for various projects. After acquiring lands at a cheaper rate from the poor farmers the government now wants to enhance the registration value, he said. Tribal leader Bellaih Naik also spoke.