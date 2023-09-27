Cong. to distribute guarantee cards to each household soon: Bhatti

September 27, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that cards carrying the six guarantees announced by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi would be distributed to each household by party workers soon and receipts promptly issued for the same.

Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan in the city on Wednesday, after inaugurating the Abhaya Hastam war room, along with AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre, Mr. Bhatti urged people not to throw away these guarantee cards.

“In three months, the Congress will come to power and we assure you that all these six guarantees will be implemented within 100 days of assuming power,” he said.

The CLP leader said that the guarantees were announced only after in-depth assessment of the financial implication of implementing them.

He ridiculed the comments made by some BRS leaders that the Congress guarantees cannot be implemented. “We have implemented the promises made in Karnataka and it is but natural that the same will be implemented here too,” he said.

Mr. Bhatti flayed AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi. “His criticism of Rahul Gandhi is benefitting the BJP,” Mr. Bhatti said, adding that Mr. Gandhi is a national leader and secular to the core.