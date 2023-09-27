HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Cong. to distribute guarantee cards to each household soon: Bhatti

September 27, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that cards carrying the six guarantees announced by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi would be distributed to each household by party workers soon and receipts promptly issued for the same.

Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan in the city on Wednesday, after inaugurating the Abhaya Hastam war room, along with AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre, Mr. Bhatti urged people not to throw away these guarantee cards.

“In three months, the Congress will come to power and we assure you that all these six guarantees will be implemented within 100 days of assuming power,” he said.

The CLP leader said that the guarantees were announced only after in-depth assessment of the financial implication of implementing them.

He ridiculed the comments made by some BRS leaders that the Congress guarantees cannot be implemented. “We have implemented the promises made in Karnataka and it is but natural that the same will be implemented here too,” he said.

Mr. Bhatti flayed AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi. “His criticism of Rahul Gandhi is benefitting the BJP,” Mr. Bhatti said, adding that Mr. Gandhi is a national leader and secular to the core.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.