Cong. seniors acting at the behest of TRS, allege Revanth supporters

Question the ‘secret’ meeting between VHR and Harish Rao

Supporters of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and a relatively younger group within the party have accused the seniors of damaging the party interests with separate meetings at the behest of the ruling TRS.

Former MLA Eparthi Anil, senior leaders Addanki Dayakar, Bellaiah Naik and student leader Manavata Roy held a press conference on Sunday to question the motive of the seniors.

They alleged that Congress leader Hanumantha Rao held a secret meeting with Finance Minister Harish Rao for six hours and wanted to know the agenda behind it. “Why did Mr. Hanumantha Rao meet Mr. Harish Rao and at whose insistence,” they asked.

Mr. Dayakar said that the cadre and leaders respected VHR but he has to reveal why he met the Minister. “We have all the details of the meeting. If it was for some personal work, he could have met at the office and not at a secret location,” he argued. He said the TRS was frightened with the growing popularity of the Congress and was ‘stoking differences’ using some people.

Mr. Anil said Congress’ popularity was surging in the State and the indication was the 40 lakh digital membership and also the massive success of public meetings held ever since Mr. Revanth Reddy took over.

“Seniors who enjoyed the party and government posts all these days are trying to create unnecessary confusion. They should raise their issues within the party platforms or else we would be forced to seek disciplinary action against them,” he said.

Mr. Naik argued that the party was galvanised under Mr. Revanth Reddy and the seniors seem to have fallen into the trap of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

“Why is Mr. Hanumantha Rao confusing the cadre with these meetings when the party activists were fighting against the TRS facing police cases. The cadre gained confidence due to the dynamism of Mr. Revanth Reddy,” he said.