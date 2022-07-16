Cong. seeks legal action against Defence Minister  

The petition by leaders of Telangana Pradesh Congress seeking legal action against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for the death of Damera Rakesh at the Secunderabad railway station in protests against Agnipath scheme on June 17 has reached the North Zone DCP’s office for further enquiry.

Led by All India Congress Committee member Bakka Judson, a delegation had met Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on June 18, seeking legal action against Mr. Singh by considering the dying declaration of Army job aspirant Rakesh.

The leaders maintained that the case was fit for consideration as per provisions of the Indian Evidence Act.

On June 17, in the thick of the protest over Agnipath scheme at Secunderabad, Rakesh from Dabeerpet of Warangal received bullet injuries in the police firing, and later succumbed.