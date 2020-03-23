Cong. seeks action against paper mill

There was overwhelming response to the Janata Curfew in integrated Adilabad district as people mostly stayed indoors. The only aberration, according to Opposition party leaders, was the functioning of Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM) in Kagaznagar town of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district which put the lives of workers on duty at risk.

The in-charge of Congress party affairs in Sirpur constituency, Palvai Harish Babu demanded action against the SPM management for ignoring the call to participate in the curfew. He said about 2,000 workers attended duty as usual.

Border sealed

Old united Adilabad, which shares a very long border with Maharashtra on its north, east and west sides, was completely cut off as the borders were sealed to deny entry to all types of vehicles coming in from the neighbouring State. The sealing of ferry points on Penganga and Pranahita rivers in KB Asifabad and Mancherial districts effectively cut off the water route for people from the neighbouring Gadchiroli district to gain entry into those districts.

About 3-km long queue of lorries was formed on both sides of NH-44 between Penganga river bridge and Mandagada village crossing as authorities allowed only goods vehicles with perishables to enter the district. Lorries and other vehicles will be allowed only after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, villagers of Pipparwada in Jainad mandal, which is located on NH-44, served meals to the stranded lorry drivers and cleaners. They also distributed sachets of water to the hapless people.

District authorities denied entry to a bus full of devotees who were returning to their native places after visiting Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The 46-member group belong to Vijayawada, Khammam and Hyderabad who could not return by train owing to cancellations.

Elsewhere, people showed willingness to participate in the curfew. Roads looked deserted almost everywhere, including the far flung interior areas of Nirmal and Mancherial districts.