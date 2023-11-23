Cong. resorting to attacks by getting restive about prospects: Kavitha

November 23, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - hyderabad

The Congress is resorting to attacks on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and activists across the State as they are getting restive about the party’s prospects in the elections, BRS leader and MLC K.Kavitha said in Nizamabad on Wednesday.

Condemning the attack on BRS’ Bodhan candidate M.A.Shakeel and party activists allegedly by Congress workers, she stated that nobody would fear the threats by Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and his “brand of violent politics”. People had written the Congress party’s name in their red diary and the party would be made to bite the dust soon, she added.

From 1990 to 2012, curfew was imposed for 113 days in 10 spells under the Congress rule, she said adding that while the Congress had spared disturbances those days, the BRS government was spreading IT industry even to districts. She termed the ongoing elections as the fight between BRS development and Congress anarchy. In 10 years of BRS rule, there was no instance of curfew, she noted.

On the challenges being thrown by Mr.Revanth Reddy that he would do anything asked for by his opponents if the Congress secured even one seat less than 80, Ms.Kavitha said the former was known for making false challenges and sought to know what happened to his 2018 vow when he said he would quit politics if he lost in Kodangal.

She also faulted Mr. Revanth Reddy for criticising Nizamabad Rural candidate Bajireddy Goverdhan stating that it was during his tenure as TSRTC chairman that the public transport corporation was merged with the government. She stated that the Congress had no moral right even to ask for votes, citing Sriramsagar project works taken up in 1964 were completed after BRS came to power, to give water to the tail-end ayacut.