Cong. reminds TRS of its one lakh jobs promise

Vote those who can question the government, says Komatireddy

Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has questioned the unfulfilled promise of one lakh government jobs by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking to reporters at Pragnapur on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said that not more than 30,000 jobs were created by the government while there are more than 1 lakh vacancies. “Let the vote go to those who can question the government. Then only we will have a voice,” he said.

Stating that the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) was aimed at putting a big hole in the purse of the common man, he said that the Dubbaka by-election will decide the future of four crore Telangana people. The debt of Telagana State has reached ₹ 3 lakh crore, he said and expressed confidence that the people would teach a befitting lesson to the ruling TRS in the by-election.

Addressing a gathering at Rayapol, the TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the voters to vote for Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy who will follow the footsteps of his father Muthyam Reddy in development. He said that while double bedroom houses are still a dream for many, the ruling party leaders got houses constructed with several crores of rupees.