Cong. proposes crowd funding for RTC staff

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy proposed that funds should be raised for the RTC employees who are on strike for the last 48 days, and said that he would make the first contribution.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that the RTC employees and their families are in deep financial trouble due to non-payment of salaries since September and they simply cannot be left to their fate. The citizens of Telangana should take the onus and help the employee families, he said.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao cannot wash off his hands by calling RTC a loss making organisation when employees have not only served the people for several decades, but also gave several sacrifices for the creation of Telangana.

Mr. Reddy said he would chalk out the fund raising drive in a few days and the amount collected could be handed over to the unions for distribution among employees.

“Many RTC employees have not paid their rents, school and college fee or EMIs of various loans since September. They are also unable to take care of basic expenses on healthcare. The Chief Minister’s inhuman attitude has pushed thousands of employees into huge debts and ruined their lives,” he alleged. Mr. Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister is planning to force RTC employees surrender to his will by engineering financial crisis and this is an attempt to intimidate employees of other departments and other sections who raise their voice, he alleged.

Expressing confidence that the RTC employees would win the legal battle and get justice, he said the families of employees who lost their lives should be paid appropriate ex-gratia and one member of their family should be given a government job.