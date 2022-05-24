Cong. politicising everything in the name of Warangal Declaration

TRS Minister and MLAs fire salvos against Revanth

Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy, MLAs K.P. Vivekanand, Danam Nagender and others alleged that Congress has been politicising every thing in the name of ‘Warangal Declaration’ and people are not ready to trust Congress any more.

“Why the Congress making politics on the financial assistance extended to farmers of Punjab who died in the agitation against ‘Black laws’ and to the families of solders who died in borders? Is it wrong extending assistance to people of other states?” asked Mr. Malla Reddy and Mr. Vivekananda in a press conference held at TRSLP here on Tuesday.

Terming Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao brand ambassador to farmers and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) ambassador to rowdies, the TRS leaders said that the party brought lakhs of crores of rupees wroth schemes to farmers. They have also alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy has been trying to bring caste-based politics into Telangana.

“There are doubts in the implementation of Warangal Declaration to leaders like Komatireddy Venkata Reddy in Congress. Clear doubts and implement the promises made in declaration in the Congress-ruled states before pointing finger towards Telangana,” said the TRS leaders.

Mr. Malla Reddy said that any party that shelters Mr. Revanth Reddy will be wiped out from the political scene and TDP was an example of that. He termed the TPCC president blackmailer stating that he was victim of blackmail by Mr. Revanth Reddy.

Another MLA Danam Nagender said that Mr. Revanth Reddy would never come to power and it will be a day dream for him.

Condemning the allegations leveled against Rajya Sabha nominee B. Pardhasarthi Reddy by Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, Mr Nagender said that the nomination was based on the service activities taken up by Mr. Pardhasarthi Reddy.