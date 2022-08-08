Cong. plans 75 km padayatra in all districts from today

August 08, 2022 18:35 IST

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has decided to take up padayatra for 75 km in every district from Tuesday, marking the Quit India day, till August 15. The decision was taken as per the direction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

It was also decided that at least 75 party senior leaders carrying national flag would participate in the padayatra and read out the message from AICC.

Similarly, it was also decided to take up visit of flood-it areas in Bhadrachalam for two to three days. The team would also visit Kaddam project.

Disclosing these details at a press conference here on Monday after the meeting of the CLP, Mr. Bhatti Vkiramarka said that the meeting had discussed the recent rains, floods and problems being faced by the public.

“The Government had been completely neglecting people who were hit by rains and floods for the past one month. In the past the governments used to all types of losses immediately. Instead, the government has been dragging the issue resulting in the increase of sufferings by the people,” said Mr. Vikramarka adding that the BJP at Centre had been acting against the party with political vendetta and locked the office of National Herald, which worked for the freedom struggle.