Telangana

Cong. plans 75 km padayatra in all districts from today

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 08, 2022 18:35 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 18:36 IST

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has decided to take up padayatra for 75 km in every district from Tuesday, marking the Quit India day, till August 15. The decision was taken as per the direction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

It was also decided that at least 75 party senior leaders carrying national flag would participate in the padayatra and read out the message from AICC.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Similarly, it was also decided to take up visit of flood-it areas in Bhadrachalam for two to three days. The team would also visit Kaddam project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Disclosing these details at a press conference here on Monday after the meeting of the CLP, Mr. Bhatti Vkiramarka said that the meeting had discussed the recent rains, floods and problems being faced by the public.

“The Government had been completely neglecting people who were hit by rains and floods for the past one month. In the past the governments used to all types of losses immediately. Instead, the government has been dragging the issue resulting in the increase of sufferings by the people,” said Mr. Vikramarka adding that the BJP at Centre had been acting against the party with political vendetta and locked the office of National Herald, which worked for the freedom struggle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...