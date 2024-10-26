Cong. MPs, MLAs take part in awareness programme on Musi rejuvenation

HYDERABAD

Congress MPs and MLAs from Nalgonda district held an awareness campaign on Musi river rejuvenation project in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday, where they spoke about how the project would ensure a better life for farmers, who are worst-hit due to the polluted water.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, who returned from a five-day official tour in Seoul, explained how Cheonggyecheon river restoration had changed the lives of millions of people with clean water flowing through the city and leaving a positive impact.

Addressing a gathering, along with Bhongir MLA Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy and Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, at Pilaipalle village in Bhoodan Pochampally mandal on Saturday, Mr. Reddy underscored Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s plans to rejuvenate Musi river through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. This would give a facelift to the area with shopping complexes along the river banks and advanced waste management inspired by international models.

He drew comparisons with Cheonggyecheon river restoration, suggesting that the Musi project could similarly transform Hyderabad’s landscape. “Opposition parties are attempting to mislead and provoke people living along the riverbed and banks through lies on social media,” he said.

The Congress MP stressed on the importance of cleaning up polluted water along the Musi, where daily-wage workers reside, adding that the government’s double bedroom housing scheme aims to uplift these communities.

Reacting to criticism from Opposition parties, Mr. Reddy accused them of resorting to malicious propaganda on social media to undermine Congress government’s initiatives.

He also criticised Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP MP Eatala Rajender for political rhetoric rather than addressing core issues.

During the programme, a march was held across a closed bridge connecting Pillaipalle and Maktha that had support from farmers, women’s groups, activists, and representatives of multiple parties.

