Cong. MP wants changes in SCCL-Naini mine developer selection process

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress MP from Bhongir and Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal and Steel, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange issuance of instructions of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) to remove restrictive conditions imposed in the selection of mine developer-cum-operator (MDO) for its Naini coal mine.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister last week, Mr. Venkat Reddy pointed out that while issuing notice inviting tender (NIT) for selection of MDO for its Naini coal mine in Odisha in December last, the SCCL had imposed certain conditions which are restrictive in nature not allowing free and fair competition.

As part of technical qualification criteria for the bidders, the coal company had laid a condition that only previous/present MDOs are allowed to participate in the tender. However, such tenders called by Coal India Ltd allow participation of all eligible overburden removal contractors to bid for the MDO. Besides, the experience volumes in the SCCL NIT for Naini MDO was not practical.

Requesting the Prime Minister to arrange for issuing instructions to SCCL to remove such conditions, the MP wanted changes in the experience volumes on the lines of CIL tenders, allowing single bidders, joint ventures and consortiums also on the lines of CIL instead of just single bidder allowed as per SCCL NIT. He also wanted SCCL to dispense with the e-reverse auction as being done by CIL following the recommendation of audit committee.

Earlier, the Congress MP also wrote to Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL in the same matter seeking modifications to allow free and fair competition in the NIT for selection MDO for Naini.