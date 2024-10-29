Cong MP Anil Yadav demands narcotics tests on BRS MLAs

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anil Yadav urged law enforcement agencies to conduct narcotics tests on all BRS MLAs, including the party’s working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao. He challenged BRS leaders to voluntarily undergo the tests to prove their innocence.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr. Yadav accused Mr. Rao of shielding his brother-in-law Raj Pakala and his friend Vijay Madduri in the Janwada farmhouse case. He further alleged that Vijay Madduri is a benami of Mr. Rao, claiming Madduri had admitted to drug use to police authorities, with the drugs reportedly supplied by Raj Pakala.

Mr. Yadav alleged that former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was pressuring senior police officials for personal interests, asking, “What does Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao hope to achieve with his interference, and why is he troubling the DGP?” Stating that Mr. Rao remains secluded at his farmhouse, indifferent to public concerns, Yadav remarked, “People are asking where KCR is.”

Mr. Yadav also alleged that the previous government led by Mr. Rao failed to check drug menace. “People have not forgotten how the drug cases were mishandled by the previous government,” he said, adding that the BRS is subverting the efforts by the Congress government to address drug issues.

