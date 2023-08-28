HamberMenu
Cong. making lofty promises as it’s sure about not coming to power: Harish Rao

PCC general secretary Abhilash Rao, others from Kollapur join BRS

August 28, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
PCC general secretary R. Abhilash Rao joining BRS in the presence of Minister T.Harish Rao in Hyderabad on Monday.

PCC general secretary R. Abhilash Rao joining BRS in the presence of Minister T.Harish Rao in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Minister for Finance and Health T.Harish Rao said that the Congress party has been making promises left, right and centre without even thinking about the possibilities of their implementation as the party is sure that it won’t come to power in Telangana.

Speaking after welcoming Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) general secretary R.Abhilash Rao and other leaders from Kollapur constituency in Nagarkurnool district into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Monday with the symbolic gesture of offering them party scarves, he said the Congress leaders were already resigned to the fate that Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao would register a hat-trick win.

He pointed out that the Congress party had not kept many promises made before the 2009 Assembly elections, when it last came to power in Telangana, such as making ‘thandas/gudems’ as gram panchayats, ensuring nine-hour free power to the farm sector during the day itself and reducing domestic gas cylinder price among others. On the other hand, BRS had implemented many programmes without even mentioning them in the party manifesto in 2014 and 2018, he noted.

Mr.Harish Rao explained that Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, treated drinking water supply to every household as part of Mission Bhagiratha, government medical colleges in all districts, Kalyana Lakshmi, Aasara pension to beedi workers, Dalit Bandhu etc. were among the schemes implemented by BRS without making any pre-poll promise.

Turning to irrigation in Nagarkurnool district, the Minister recollected that it was the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that had laid the foundation stone for Kalwakurthy lift irrigation project and the Congress leaders had planted saplings at foundation plaques. However, it was the BRS government that had completed the project and was giving water to 3.5 lakh acres ayacut.

The Minister stated that development of Kollapur constituency was only possible with BRS as it was evident in recent years. Kollapur MLA B.Harshavardhan Reddy, Atchampet MLA G.Balaraju, party leaders M.Srinivas Reddy and Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation chairman G.Srinivas Yadav were present at the joining of Congress leaders in BRS.

Meanwhile, several minorities leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Maharashtra joined BRS in the presence of party chief K.Chandrasekhar Rao here on Sunday night. They included Mohsin Shaik, Zakir Hussain Doka, Bilkis Syed, Karim Syed, Akeel Nalwar, Akhlak Mashelkar and Rizwan Shaik apart from trade union leaders Anna Mathadi, Phulchand Karad, Mullar and Sanjay Patil.

