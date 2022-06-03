Cong. lodges complaint against KA Paul

Comments against Sona Gandhi irk party leaders

Telangana Congress has lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand against preacher K.A. Paul alleging that he intentionally hurt AICC chief Sonia Gandhi using derogatory words and comments with an intention to damage her reputation.

TPCC secretary Bandi Sudhakar Goud sought action against Mr. Paul and also the YouTube channel that aired the press conference despite knowing that the personal reputation of a senior political leader of the country would be damaged with baseless allegations.

Mr. Goud in his complaint said that Mr. Paul referred to Ms. Gandhi as widow and cheater and denigrated women saying a widow should not enter public life. Mr. Paul also used highly objectionable words like ‘devil’ while describing Ms. Gandhi.

The Congress leader said as per the Programme Code of the Cable Television Network Rules 1994, the YouTube channel (Telugu popular TV) should avoid airing such baseless allegations and action should also be taken against it. Mr. Goud also wanted the YouTube channel to remove the content from the website and database immediately.