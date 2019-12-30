Cong. leaders to meet Governor tomorrow

A delegation of Congress leaders comprising of TPCC president and Nalgonda Member of Parliament N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikaramarka and others would meet Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan, on Tuesday, to request her to exercise her powers under Section 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The Congress leaders would officially lodge a complaint against the behaviour of Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar in denying permission to ‘Save India, Save Constitution’ rally that was proposed to be organised by the party on the occasion of its 135th Formation Day on December 28 -- from Gandhi Bhavan to Dr. Ambedkar's statue, on Tank Bund. While Bhatti Vikarmarka wrote a letter to DGP Mahender Reddy seeking permission, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy personally spoke to him over telephone. However, permission for the rally was denied.

In protest against the denial of permission, a “satyagraha” was organised at the party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, after the flag hoisting on the occasion of the party’s 135th formation day. The Hyderabad City Police deployed a large number of policemen around Gandhi Bhavan and the cadre was prevented from entering the party headquarters, the party leaders alleged.

As per Section 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, the Governor has powers to intervene on law and order issue in the joint capital area, and therefore Dr. Soundararajan would be requested to invoke those powers and take action against the police commissioner’s “irresponsible and inappropriate behaviour,” said the party leaders. Meanwhile, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the Uttar Pradesh police for “manhandling” AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during her visit to Lucknow on Saturday. The TPCC chief said the BJP government has adopted an “improper approach” towards the Nehru-Gandhi family. He said the SPG security for the family members was withdrawn and now they are being targeted by police personnel. Mr. Reddy demanded a high-level enquiry into the incident.