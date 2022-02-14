Cong. leaders see conspiracy in KCR’s statute change talk

Geetha Reddy and Mallu Ravi fault CM

Geetha Reddy and Mallu Ravi fault CM

Senior Congress leaders – former Minister and working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee J. Geetha Reddy and senior vice president Mallu Ravi – have accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of conspiring to change the Constitution in the name of benefiting Dalit and other downtrodden sections of the society, although he appears to have some exterior motives.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the two leaders from Dalit communities sought to know as to what stopped Mr. Rao from increasing reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and distributing three acres land each to all landless Dalit families as promised by him before the 2014 elections. Eights years on, there is no attempt to keep his promise and instead he is speaking about changing the Constitution now, they alleged.

They ridiculed Mr. Rao’s justification for his call for changing the Constitution for increasing reservation of SCs to 19% in proportion to their population and giving equal rights to women in the property of parents. They sought to know whether the Constitution is stopping Mr. Rao from fulfilling the poll promises of increasing the quota of STs and minorities to 12% each, double-bedroom houses to all eligible poor and employment to every household.

They suggested Mr. Rao to work for bringing in amendments to the Constitution if he is sincere in increasing quota to SCs and giving equal property rights to women.