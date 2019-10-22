Cong. leaders reach Pragati Bhavan, detained

Several Congress party leaders and supporters were taken into preventive custody as they tried to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan, the official camp office-cum-residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, here on Monday.

The Congress party had given a ‘Chalo Pragati Bhavan’ call in support of TSRTC employees, who are on an indefinite strike since October 5 demanding that the State government resolve a number of pending issues, including merger of the corporation into the State government.

Following the call given by the Congress party, security was beefed up around the Pragati Bhavan and hundreds of police personnel from various wings of city police, including City Armed Reserve, Commissioner’s Task Force were deployed to prevent the protesters from reaching it.

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, former Secunderabad MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, his son and Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav, Mula Vikaram Goud and several others were taken into preventive custody near Pragati Bhavan and were shifted to various police stations across the city. Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy along with his supporters was detained at Punjagutta junction, while he was attempting to reach the Pragati Bhavan.

Congress Legislative Party leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former ministers J. Geetha Reddy, Damodara Raja Narasimha and a few others were placed under house arrest.

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement that over 48,000 RTC employees were ‘self-dismissed’ as they did not report for duties by his assigned deadline was also condemned by the Congress party.

A senior police officer said they ‘successfully’ foiled the Congress party’s bid to lay siege to the Pragati Bhavan by detaining 163 people who tried to reach near it.

Metro Station locked down

As several protesters disguised and came in batches, the police had a difficult time to nab them. “They were using autos, bikes, private cars and public transport to reach the planned spot, as a result, we faced difficulty in identifying them near the check-points and they managed to reach Pragati Bhavan,” the officer said.

Begumpet metro station was closed by the police considering that the protesters might use it to reach Pragati Bhavan, which is about 600 metres from the metro station. Hours later it was opened for public amid tight security.

On Friday, the Telangana High Court directed the State government to hold talks with the striking employees to resolve their issues at the earliest and submit a detailed report before October 28.