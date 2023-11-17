Cong. leaders misleading Telangana people after failing to keep promises in Karnataka: Harish Rao

November 17, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ridiculed the Congress leaders’ efforts to “mislead and convince the people of Telangana” on the six guarantees the party is promising here, when its five guarantees given to the people of neighbouring Karnataka have failed to reach people even six months after it has come to power there.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday after Congress leader Kathi Karthika joined the BRS, Mr. Harish Rao alleged that Rahul Gandhi was trying to convince the people of Telangana on the six guarantees without explaining facts about the implementation of five guarantees in Karnataka. He stated that the five promises were not reaching the beneficiaries either fully or partly as Karnataka Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah was citing empty coffers as the reason.

Exposing the Congress’ claims of implementing the promises made in Karnataka with the help of newspaper clippings, the BRS leader said Mr. Gandhi had fixed timelines for the implementation of guarantees there but not following it up now. By imposing several restrictions to avail the benefits, that State government was insulting the people’s verdict. He stated that the government there was not even giving scholarships to students properly.

On the issue of farmers, the BRS leader mentioned that 357 farmers had ended lives due to distress in Karnataka since the Congress government had taken over and asked the people of Telangana whether they want the repeat of Karnataka situation here.

‘Apologise to people’

Accusing former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram of hurting the people of Telangana with his comments on the State formation, Mr. Harish Rao demanded that the former tender an apology to people. He likened the attitude of the Congress leader to America (US) tendering an apology to the people of Japan after destroying Hiroshima and Nagasaki with atom bombs and also to General Dyer saying sorry after ordering the killing of hundreds of innocent people at Jallianwala Bagh.

Earlier, Mr. Harish Rao welcomed Congress leader Ms. Kathi Karthika, who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra by marching along with Rahul Gandhi in Telangana, into BRS. She alleged that TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy had deceived and victimised many Congress leaders who had sweat it out for the party.