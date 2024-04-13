Cong leaders ask KTR to get ready for a lie detector test

April 13, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress leaders, including Government Whip Adi Srinivas and senior leader K. K. Mahender Reddy, said the Congress party would provide the place and facility for BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao to undergo a lie detector test to prove his involvement in the phone tapping scandal, if he is willing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to KTR’s challenge, they said at a press conference, “We are ready to conduct the test once KTR specifies the time and place,” he said. They warned him to stop making objectionable comments on the Chief Minister. Ridiculing him for skipping a similar challenge in a case related to drug-abuse allegations, they said “When Mr. Revanth Reddy dared KTR to come for an open debate on the latter’s drug abuse, he did not turn up at the Gun Park in the past.”

Mr. Srinivas alleged a breach of privacy, asserting that even his communications were compromised. He highlighted the pervasive nature of the unauthorised phone tapping, hinting at a wider web of surveillance under the BRS regime. He also alleged that the BRS had made desperate attempts to form an alliance with the BJP recently.

Meanwhile, K. K. Mahender Reddy likened KTR to German misinformation campaigner Goebbels during Hitler’s rule. He condemned KTR’s legal notice sent to him labelling it as unlawful and threatened reciprocal action for alleged intimidation tactics. He alleged that the BRS had done a great disservice to him and several other committed Telangana activists, including Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and M Raghunandan Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.