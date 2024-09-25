GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cong leader Jagga Reddy accuses BJP of conspiracy in Tirumala laddu controversy 

Published - September 25, 2024 12:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leader T. Jagga Reddy. File

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leader T. Jagga Reddy. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jagga Reddy has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to exploit the controversy overthe alleged desecration of the sacred Tirumala Laddu prasadam for political gain in elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (September 25, 2024), the former legislator expressed doubts about the BJP’s role in stirring religious sentiments in Andhra Pradesh and using the controversy to its advantage.

Politicising the laddu: On the Tirupati laddu and its ‘adulteration’

Mr. Reddy emphasised that the core issue—the alleged desecration of the Tirumala Laddu—is being overshadowed by political manoeuvring. “The sentiments of devotees must be respected, and the focus should be on ensuring unadulterated laddus, not political gamesmanship,” he stated.

He further criticised political leaders for invoking religious identity in the dispute, specifically referring to recent comments made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, which linked the controversy to the faith of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “No Chief Minister, regardless of religion, would condone the use of adulterated ingredients in such offerings,” he remarked, adding that such claims were baseless and politically motivated.

Accusing the BJP of manipulating religious issues to provoke emotional reactions from the public, he said, “The BJP’s agenda revolves around religious issues, not public welfare. It seems the party is using this controversy to gain political mileage ahead of the upcoming elections,” he asserted.

Mr. Reddy also raised concerns about a broader conspiracy, suggesting that the BJP is working behind the scenes to deepen divisions between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YCP) to secure more seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to the broader political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Reddy predicted a shift in favour of the Congress party. He highlighted the dissatisfaction among voters towards both the BJP and regional parties, emphasising that Rahul Gandhi’s leadership would be crucial in resolving long-standing issues like the Polavaram project and the special status for Andhra Pradesh.

