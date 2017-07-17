Cong. lashes out at TRS

Congress leaders lashed out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Government and accused its leader of taking political mileage over the death of corporator Anishetty Murali.

Congress senior leader Gunde Vijaya Rama Rao said that implicating District Congress Committee president Naini Rajender Reddy as accused number four in the FIR was a political conspiracy. Some of the TRS party leaders put pressure on the police to include the names of Congress leaders to malign the party, he alleged.

“The people who murdered Murali themselves went to the police and surrendered. They said they did it to take revenge over the murder of Bommathi Janardhan in 1991,” Vijaya Rama Rao pointed out.

“Mr Rajender Reddy is potential candidate for Warangal West Assembly constituency and by tarnishing his image, the ruling party wants to gain in the next elections.

It is shameful. People will teach a lesson to the TRS party,” he said.

DCC Bank Chairman Janga Raghava Reddy said that Naini Rajender Reddy was such a good person that he does not even harm a fly. The police were saying he met some people and hatched a plan during early 2016.

“Mr. Rajender’s son died in a road accident in December 2015. How can he hatch a plan to kill someone when he himself was full of grief due to the loss of his son?”he sought to know.

The Congress leaders called for a Warangal bandh on Tuesday protesting against the State Government’s actions. They demanded the Government of removing the names of Congress leaders from the FIR.