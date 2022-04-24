‘Cong. is dead and BJP is nowhere in TS’  

Rahul Gandhi should concentrate in Amethi than Telangana

In the backdrop of political strategist Prashant Kishore making efforts to join the Congress at the national level, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao described Congress as a dead party and he doesn’t see any hope for its revival.

At the same time, he maintained that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was strong wherever the Congress was the principal opponent and it was no match where the regional parties were strong. In a way Congress continues to be the feed for BJP’s growth, he said adding BJP can never pick up in the Southern states including Telangana.

He was also quite harsh on Rahul Gandhi asking him to concentrate and win his seat in Amethi rather than coming to Telangana where there was no space for the party. He, however, refused to say which was the main opposition to the TRS in Telangana. Rather he dismissed both the Congress and the BJP saying “KA Paul or Sharmila or the BSP can also be the TRS rivals.

KTR said the language used by TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was just filth and they don’t have respect for elders like Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. On he too resorting to similar language in a few meetings, the Minister said sometimes he had to retort in the same language though it was not expected of him.

The Minister took a jibe at the BJP saying the TRS believed in constructive ideas while the BJP bets on the destructive model. “Isn’t the JCB used for destruction,” he asked reminding the JCB politics in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

KTR was confident that KCR will re-write history in Telangana winning for the third time, a feat not achieved by any regional party in southern India. “Yes there will be some anti-incumbency but not to the level of your imagination,” he said rebutting the reporter’s questions.