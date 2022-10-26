Cong. govt. under Rajiv Gandhi took the initiative for fluorosis-free Nalgonda: Uttam

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Parliament member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the credit for making Nalgonda and other parts of Telangana free from fluorosis goes to the previous Congress government and not the TRS as is being claimed by it.

Addressing a series of meetings in Malkapur and Koyyalagudem in Choutuppal mandal in Munugode constituency in support of Palvai Sravanti on Wednesday, he ridiculed the claims of TRS Ministers that this government eradicated fluorosis through Mission Bhagiratha. “Everyone knows that Mission Bhagiratha is a big scam and this government has only painted the water supply reservoirs and tanks constructed by the previous Congress government to claim ownership,” he said.

Mr. Reddy reminded that fluorosis was not a man-made disease that TRS claims to have cured. It was caused due to the huge fluoride deposits in the earth’s crust. Therefore, it required a long-term strategy and a huge infrastructure to resolve the problem. “Congress government under Rajiv Gandhi took the initiative in 1986 through the National Drinking Water Mission and then through National Programme for the Prevention and Control of Fluorosis (NPPCF) under Manmohan Singh to resolve the problem.

“It was on September 17, 2020, when the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation tabled its report in Parliament declaring Telangana, along with Gujarat and Uttarakhand, a fluorosis-free state with zero affected areas," he said.

The Congress MP said that TRS Ministers were neither aware of the history nor the magnitude of the problem of fluorosis. They follow a simple strategy of 'Blame Congress for problems, take credit for achievements', he alleged. He challenged Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to share the details of the amount spent by the TRS government to supply safe drinking water to the Munugode constituency in the last eight years along with the details of infrastructure that already existed in 2014.