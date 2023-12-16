Cong. govt. should not repeat BRS mistakes: CPI

December 16, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has suggested the newly-formed Congress government in the State not to repeat the mistakes committed by the previous BRS government.

Speaking on the motion thanking the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Saturday, lone member of the party in the House K. Sambasiva Rao asked the Congress not to ‘purchase’ MLAs of Opposition parties, “as the BRS did”, as the people of Telangana won’t accept such autocracy and oppression.

He requested the government to scrap the outsourced and contract employment system in all government departments. Although he was elected with the Congress support as part of their poll alliance, as a member of CPI, he would always point out mistakes committed, if any, by the government and play a constructive role as the party did in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sambasiva Rao criticised the BRS regime for its failure to pay salaries to government employees on the first of every month in spite of claiming that the State was on top in many indices. He also alleged large-scale diversion of NREGS funds, Central funds to Gram Panchayats and also that of Singareni Collieries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.