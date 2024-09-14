Cong. govt. neglecting PRLIS: BRS

HYDERABAD

BRS has alleged that the Congress Government is wilfully neglecting the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), as it did in case of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), particularly Medigadda Barrage, though 95% of the head works, first three pump houses and reservoirs, were completed already.

Speaking in Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar district, on Saturday after meeting the family members of former minister C. Laxma Reddy following the death of Mr. Reddy’s wife recently, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that the party would plan a visit to the PRLIS works as it did in case of KLIP and explain to people about the work completed and the wilful neglect by the present government.

He alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had taken up Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme, the intended ayacut under which was very much part of the PRLIS, at the cost of the Palamuru-Rangareddy project which was useful to combine Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

He further alleged that the Revanth Reddy Government had distributed the Kodangal LIS works between two companies, including MEIL, which Mr. Reddy had targeted when BRS was in power as an Andhra company.

Of the project works with an estimated cost of ₹4,350 crore, the first phase works were distributed between two companies – one belonging to Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (Raghava Constructions) and the other being MEIL. While Raghava Constructions was given the first package for quoting 3.9% excess to the estimated cost of ₹1,134.62 crore, the second package was given to MEIL for quoting 3.95% excess to the estimated cost of ₹1,126.85 crore.

The BRS leader sought to know how MEIL, responsible for Sunkishala project collapse, was given the Kodangal LIS work when Mr. Revanth Reddy himself had been criticising all these days in case of KLIP.

He demanded that the government allot double-bedroom houses to 75 families of the poor and physically-challenged people, whose houses were demolished in Mahabubnagar last month. The BRS Government in the past had brought GOs 58 and 59 to regularise such layouts but the Congress Government simply demolished the houses by pulling out the families forcibly.

