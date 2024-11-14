 />
Cong. govt. failed on all fronts: BJP

Published - November 14, 2024 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has charged the Congress Government with “total failure” on all fronts, including implementation of the six guarantees and paddy procurement. “Government is forcibly acquiring land from farmers,” it said.

In separate press conferences at the State BJP office on Thursday, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender criticised the Revanth Reddy Government for its “arrogant attitude” and claimed that it has “already lost the people’s confidence, as evidenced by the increasing protests against its decisions.”

CM’s true colours

“Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s true colours have come to the fore after the Lagacharla incident, where farmers were being coerced to sell their land to set up a pharma company at throwaway price. After the attack on the Collector, police have been on an arrest spree,” said Mr. Rajender.

He questioned why the government should act like a ‘broker’ in usurping farmers’ lands when private firms can directly purchase land from willing farmers. “Our MP D.K. Aruna was not allowed to enter the area, where as the CM’s brother was permitted to enter and threaten the protesting farmers about police cases being filed against them,” he charged.

Ryots in penury

Mr. Rajender alleged that farmers have been agitating against land acquisition for many years, and even the CM supported them when in Opposition. He said that farmers, who had given up their land for factories or infrastructure projects like airports, are now living in penury.

Mr. Ramchander Rao said that the party would continue protesting the government’s ‘contentious’ policies like the Musi Rejuvenation project with the help of HYDRAA.

“BJP’s internal election programme will begin on November 25, even as the membership drive continues with 35 lakhs enrolled so far,” he said.

