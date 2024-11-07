 />
Cong. govt cheating paddy farmers on procurement: Kishan Reddy

Published - November 07, 2024 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister of Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress Government of being in cahoots with “agents, middlemen and rice millers” to deny paddy farmers a fair price in procurement even when the Centre is funding the entire process.

The Centre ensures that farmers need pay a single paisa for the paddy procurement and is ready to spend any amount of money running to thousands of crores, but it is ‘incomprehensible’ why the government has been “acting irresponsibly” in the issue, he said while addressing the party’s day-long State-level workshop on organisational elections here on Thursday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy makes bold claims but action on the ground is minimal just like his government has been unable to implement the six guarantees yet has been boasting of its success in the Maharastra Assembly election campaign, he said.

“The Congress Government has not issued a single ration card or pension and there has been no grounding of works for construction of houses for the poor. It is in no position to pay salaries and unable to raise new loans just like other Congress-ruled States like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

If the people of Telangana had voted out the BRS, tired of its “arrogant and corrupt” governance, in less than a year, the Congress Government has got exposed for failing to implement the guarantees. Hence, its been like “out of the frying pan, into the fire” for the common man.

“This should be cashed on by the party by strengthening from the grassroots level and the cadre should be ready for taking up agitational programmes highlighting the government failures and anti-people policies,” he said, adding that the effort should be to raise the issues of concern of the poor, weaker sections, farmers and unemployed youth. The party’s membership drive, which has reached 31 lakh, has been extended up to November 15.

Rajya Sabha member and national OBC president K. Laxman, national general secretary Sunil Bansal, vice-president and Mahabubnagar MP D.K. Aruna, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, and Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy also participated.

