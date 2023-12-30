Cong. govt. biding time by talking about debt: Jagadish Reddy

December 30, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - hyderabad

BRS leader and Suryapet MLA G. Jagadish Reddy has observed that the Congress government in the State and its Ministers have been biding time by repeatedly speaking about the debt made by the previous BRS government, while people have been waiting for the benefits promised by the Congress.

The State government had tabled white papers on finances, including energy and irrigation sectors, and the BRS too, had explained its stand on them along with facts and figures and also the progress achieved in each sector, Mr. Reddy said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. However, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance and Energy M. Bhatti Vikramarka again spoke about the debt during his Bhadradri-Kothagudem district visit.

Mr. Reddy, who held the portfolio of energy in the BRS government, reiterated that they had borrowed money for improving the energy sector and ensured 24×7 quality supply to all categories of consumers. He stated that every power utility in the country was in losses, including the Rajasthan utilities, which were under Congress rule till recently, having a debt of ₹89,000 crore.

The Telangana utilities’ debt at the time of State formation was ₹22,000 crore with power cuts to every sector and it had gone up four times now but the BRS government had ensured 24×7 power to all. He also criticised Mr. Vikramarka for speaking about the sub-critical technology used in the 4×270 megawatt Bhadradri power plant repeatedly forgetting the fact that over 30 thermal plants in the country were still running with that technology.

On the talk of hidden treasure (‘lanke bindelu’) being spoken about by the Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stating that there were hoping of such treasure as heritage from the BRS government in the rich State, the BRS leader sought to know whether the Congress government, which was voted out recently in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, had given such wealth to the successive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments there now.

He also faulted the language used by ministers against the irrigation engineers during their Medigadda visit on Friday and against former CMD of TS-Genco and Transco D. Prabhakar Rao. “To prove our innocence, we have already asked for judicial probe into the allegations made on energy and irrigation projects,” he mentioned.