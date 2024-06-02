Cong. festivities political in nature: Laxman

BJP Rajya Sabha member and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman accused the Congress Government of practising “opportunistic politics” in celebrating the 10th anniversary of Telangana State Formation Day by “ignoring the first generation protesters since 1969 and not inviting the saffron party for the same”.

Addressing party cadre after hoisting the national flag at the State BJP office on Sunday, Mr. Laxman charged that the ongoing celebrations are “political in nature” with an effort by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to change the separate state agitation narrative.

“It is the Telangana society that fought for a separate state and forced the then Congress regime to acquiesce. It is not right on the part of the Chief Minister to give the entire credit to Sonia Gandhi. Did Mr. Revanth Reddy not accuse her of being responsible for the suicides of youth for dilly-dallying on granting the separate state during the agitation, and now calling her the ‘mother’?,” he asked.

Ms. Gandhi should first tender an apology to the people before participating in the festivities, he said, and questioned Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman Kodandaram for not “speaking up” though he was aware of the party’s role in the agitation.

“We have joined the JAC to put up a united front but the contributions of our leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley for State formation are not being recognised. We were the first party to have officially passed a resolution in favour of Telangana and our then president Rajnath Singh had publicly declared our commitment to it,” he recalled.

Mr. Laxman also criticised BRS Government and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for “insulting and forgetting” about the role played by students, employees, artistes, poets and others, save for about a select 580 people.

“The last 10 years under BRS rule was only selfish governance by a single family to loot the State with no promised jobs to the youth but pushing the State into a deep debt even as the Telangana name was removed from the party’s name,” he said.

“If KCR had left behind a begging bowl, the current Chief Minister is running around Delhi with a bowl seeking funds,” he added, and advised the CM to fulfil the guarantees given to people during the Assembly elections and take action on alleged scams of the previous regime.

Later, the MP felicitated first-generation agitators, including M. Kishan Rao and Marri Shashidhar Reddy. He recalled the students’ agitation in 1969 and how the then governments had tried to crush the same.

Ready for another agitation

In a separate development, national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar regretted that despite 10 years of State formation, the hopes and aspirations of people have not been fulfilled, whether funds, water or jobs. BJP is ready for another political battle so that the poor and weaker sections get direct benefits.