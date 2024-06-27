Cong. failed to act on filling up 2L jobs as promised: KTR

A delegation of unemployed youth, comprising Group jobs aspirants, met BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao here on Thursday and expressed their dissatisfaction over the inability of Congress Government in keeping its pre-poll promises, particularly on filling 2 lakh jobs, in the first year after taking over the reigns.

Speaking to them, Mr. Rama Rao said that Congress had made a lot of promises to the unemployed but had failed to act on them. They advertised job calendars extensively before the elections, publicising dates and notifications for about 10 exams, but did not do anything after coming to power.

He demanded that the government release all the pending notifications immediately reminding it that it was Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who as the Pradesh Congress Committee president, had promised increase of 2,000 posts in Group-II and a few thousand more in Group-III if elected. But he did not fulfil his promise to the youth as only 60 jobs were added to the previous BRS Government’s Group-I notification. Technical excuses were being made to avoid fulfilling the increase in vacancies, he stated.

The BRS working president reminded the Congress Government had promised a mega DSC in the first cabinet meeting but it had deceived the unemployed youth. He assured the job aspirants that the BRS party would support and fight for the unemployed.

He also demanded that the selection of candidates for Group-I prelims to mains be made 1:100 ratio (100 candidates for every available post), as demanded by Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka as the Congress Legislature Party leader in the Assembly in the past. He also demanded that government given ample gap between upcoming exams include TET, Group-I prelims, DSC, Group-II, Group-I mains and Group-III, as they were scheduled on back-to-back dates without sufficient preparation time for the aspirants.