Cong. failed as able Oppn., allowing BJP to run amok: TRS

Implement your Warangal promises in States ruled by Cong. first, Rahul told

Implement your Warangal promises in States ruled by Cong. first, Rahul told

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has alleged that it was the Congress that had ruined Telangana, made its people migrate in search of livelihood and deceived people multiple times and that was the reason why the party is heading towards oblivion.

The Congress was unable to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and relegated itself to a corner, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said in a statement on Sunday adding that lack of constructive Opposition at the Centre was also allowing BJP to run amok. He sought to know why AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had failed to take the side of Telangana farmers in Parliament on the issue of paddy procurement as he remained silent on the issue.

The TRS leader alleged that it was the Congress that appears to be more eager to work for BJP’s win in Telangana and the elections to Adilabad, Karimangar and Nizamabad Lok Sabha seats and by-elections to Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly seats had made its designs amply clear to people.

He reminded Mr. Gandhi that people led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao revolted against injustice done to Telangana during the Congress and TDP regimes and he was leading it on the path of progress with vision and awards given by the Centre in different areas during the last seven years were ample proof of the planned progress of Telangana.

By completing pending projects and taking up new ones the State Government was on the task of making Telangana green and production of paddy was a clear indication, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said. Mr. Gandhi and the Congress must prove their sincerity by implementing the promises made at Warangal meet in the name of declaration in the States where the party was in power now, he suggested.