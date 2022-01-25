Cong. extends support to teachers

Extends support to their agitation

State Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy assured support to the ongoing agitation by teachers against G.O. 317.

A delegation of teacher unions met the TPCC president on Monday explaining how the G.O. would adversely impact the ‘local’ status of many teachers. They informed him that despite repeated appeals and deaths of several teachers, the government has failed to respond and address the issue. The teachers have sought the support of the party for the proposed agitation before Collectorates on January 29 and asked the TPCC president to participate in the dharna at Indira Park on February 5.

“We will seek an appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is coming to Hyderabad on February 5, to present a memorandum in this regard. We will also seek an appointment with the President, who is coming here on February 13,” said Mr Revanth Reddy while interacting with union leaders.