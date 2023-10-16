Congress cracks the whip against indiscipline in Telangana

October 16, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Cracking the whip against indiscipline, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee has suspended two aspirants for staging protest against denial of tickets at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

The DAC met under chairmanship of G. Chinna Reddy and decided to act against the erring leaders. Among the suspended leaders are Kuruva Vijay Kumar of Gadwal constituency and Kalim Baba of Bahadurpura constituency.

The panel took serious note of the burning of effigies of the senior leaders and pulling down the flexis with pictures of leaders. The abusive language used against the leaders was also cited as a reason for the disciplinary action.

The DAC made it clear that the AICC has a final say in the allotment of ticket and candidates are named as per their decision. The central election committee of the party is the apex body to decide on the tickets, the committee said.

It was pointed out that targeting PCC president A. Revanth Reddy and holding him responsible for denial of ticket was uncalled for and clearly aimed at tarnishing his image.

It may be mentioned here that widespread protests were witnessed at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday after the announcement of the tickets. Some protesting leaders locked up the party office main gate while a few other barged into the press conference of TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi, prompting him to call off the media meet and leave the office.

