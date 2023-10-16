ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cracks the whip against indiscipline in Telangana

October 16, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

One leader each from Gadwal and Bahadurpura constituencies suspended

The Hindu Bureau

Congress activists from Bahadurpura and Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency staging a protest against TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy after they were allegedly denied tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Cracking the whip against indiscipline, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee has suspended two aspirants for staging protest against denial of tickets at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

The DAC met under chairmanship of G. Chinna Reddy and decided to act against the erring leaders. Among the suspended leaders are Kuruva Vijay Kumar of Gadwal constituency and Kalim Baba of Bahadurpura constituency.

The panel took serious note of the burning of effigies of the senior leaders and pulling down the flexis with pictures of leaders. The abusive language used against the leaders was also cited as a reason for the disciplinary action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The DAC made it clear that the AICC has a final say in the allotment of ticket and candidates are named as per their decision. The central election committee of the party is the apex body to decide on the tickets, the committee said.

It was pointed out that targeting PCC president A. Revanth Reddy and holding him responsible for denial of ticket was uncalled for and clearly aimed at tarnishing his image.

It may be mentioned here that widespread protests were witnessed at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday after the announcement of the tickets. Some protesting leaders locked up the party office main gate while a few other barged into the press conference of TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi, prompting him to call off the media meet and leave the office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US