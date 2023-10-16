HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress cracks the whip against indiscipline in Telangana

One leader each from Gadwal and Bahadurpura constituencies suspended

October 16, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress activists from Bahadurpura and Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency staging a protest against TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy after they were allegedly denied tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Congress activists from Bahadurpura and Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency staging a protest against TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy after they were allegedly denied tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Cracking the whip against indiscipline, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee has suspended two aspirants for staging protest against denial of tickets at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

The DAC met under chairmanship of G. Chinna Reddy and decided to act against the erring leaders. Among the suspended leaders are Kuruva Vijay Kumar of Gadwal constituency and Kalim Baba of Bahadurpura constituency.

The panel took serious note of the burning of effigies of the senior leaders and pulling down the flexis with pictures of leaders. The abusive language used against the leaders was also cited as a reason for the disciplinary action.

The DAC made it clear that the AICC has a final say in the allotment of ticket and candidates are named as per their decision. The central election committee of the party is the apex body to decide on the tickets, the committee said.

It was pointed out that targeting PCC president A. Revanth Reddy and holding him responsible for denial of ticket was uncalled for and clearly aimed at tarnishing his image.

It may be mentioned here that widespread protests were witnessed at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday after the announcement of the tickets. Some protesting leaders locked up the party office main gate while a few other barged into the press conference of TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi, prompting him to call off the media meet and leave the office.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.