Cong. coordination panels to select candidates where multiple aspirants are in race

June 26, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

The AICC leadership has agreed to constitute coordination committees Assembly constituency-wise where there are multiple contenders for party ticket in the ensuing Assembly elections.

At a meeting with AICC incharge Manikrao Thakre in New Delhi on Monday night, State Congress leaders discussed a range of issues ahead of the party’s strategy meeting on Tuesday afternoon with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

This evening’s meeting was attended by TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, former Minister K. Jana Reddy, MPs N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Md Ali Shabbir, C. Damodar Raj Narasimha, TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and former Union Minister P. Balaram Naik.

Sources said Mr. Jana Reddy raised the issue of party finding it difficult to zero in on the right candidates in several constituencies where the race for ticket was more. Mr. Thakre agreed to the suggestion to constitute coordination committees in such constituencies to make the task hassle-free and boost the chances of the party nominees with unity.

Mr. Thakre also asked Mr. Revanth Reddy to complete the process of finalising the District Congress Committees and mandal committees which were pending for some time. Mr. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, it was understood, sought to know why the names suggested by them for the district and mandal panels were kept pending for a long time in Bhongir, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

The meeting also underscored the need to come out with BC and Women declaration on the lines of the Youth declaration.

Sources said Mr. Komatireddy Venkata Reddy asked the AICC incharge how the party was going to handle the conclusion of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra meeting in Khammam and also the joining of former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy into the Congress on July 2. Mr. Thakre, it was believed, said he would see how to tackle the issue. One suggestion was to club the two events into one meeting. But, the party leaders are not sure how Mr. Bhatti would react to this proposal, sources said.

‘Cong. has vast scope’

Earlier in the meeting with Ponguleti and Jupally and their followers along with the State Congress leaders, Mr. Kharge and Mr. Rahul Gandhi pointed out that the Congress had vast potential in Telangana. They wanted everyone to work in tandem and make all-out efforts to come to power.

eom

