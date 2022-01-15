Cong. condemns arrest of teachers at Pragati Bhavan

HYDERABAD

15 January 2022 23:30 IST

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy has strongly condemned the arrest of teachers protesting at Pragati Bhavan demanding the abolition of GO 317 based on which new zonal cadres were decided.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said it was unfortunate that even on a festival day, teachers had to leave their homes and come to Pragati Bhavan to protest against the GO. Instead of taking their objections into consideration and giving them assurance, the government decided to arrest them, he said.

Mr. Reddy recalled the role of teachers in the Telangana agitation and said their sacrifices in the combined State were now not only ignored but injustice was being done to them in Telangana for which they vehemently fought.

The TPCC president assured that the Congress would continue to support their cause till GO 317 was withdrawn.