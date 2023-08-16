ADVERTISEMENT

Cong. committed to SC sub-categorisation: AICC secretary

August 16, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

AICC secretary A. Sampath Kumar reiterated Congress’ commitment to sub-categorisation of the SCs.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Sampath charged that some people were spreading false propaganda about Congress’ commitment to the cause.

He said once the Congress was voted to power, it would definitely work on classification of the SCs. “Even though BRS and BJP have come to power for two terms at the Centre and in the State, they are not thinking about SC sub-categorisation,” he said, questioning Union Minister and State BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy failing to raise the issue even once with the Union Cabinet.

He said in the next elections, people would teach the BRS and the BJP a lesson and vote the Congress to power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US