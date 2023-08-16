HamberMenu
Cong. committed to SC sub-categorisation: AICC secretary

HYDERABAD

August 16, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

AICC secretary A. Sampath Kumar reiterated Congress’ commitment to sub-categorisation of the SCs.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Sampath charged that some people were spreading false propaganda about Congress’ commitment to the cause.

He said once the Congress was voted to power, it would definitely work on classification of the SCs. “Even though BRS and BJP have come to power for two terms at the Centre and in the State, they are not thinking about SC sub-categorisation,” he said, questioning Union Minister and State BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy failing to raise the issue even once with the Union Cabinet.

He said in the next elections, people would teach the BRS and the BJP a lesson and vote the Congress to power.

