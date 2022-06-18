Cong, BJP to blame for underdevelopment: KTR

He says BJP has been spreading hate, dividing people for last 8 years

He says BJP has been spreading hate, dividing people for last 8 years

Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has accused the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being responsible for making people longing for basic amenities even 75 years after Independence.

The two parties have been ruling the country by deceiving people and making false promises all these years. “The two parties have the single goal of staying in power by dividing people and seeking votes in the name of caste and religion and in the process widening disparities”, Mr. Rama Rao said addressing a public meeting at Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation stone for development works with ₹170 crore, he ridiculed the Congress’ plea to Telangana people to give it at least one chance to transform the lives of farmers and other sections in Telangana, as made by its leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Warangal last month.

“Congress was given 10 opportunities to change the lives of people in Telangana that has been relegated to backwardness from the time of Jawaharlal Nehru but it has failed to make any major difference in the lives of people”, Mr. Rama Rao, who is also the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said. “It’s an outdated and outlived party now and could be seen only as history and it has no future as being proved one election after another”, he remarked.

Congress was in so helpless a position that it was not even in a position to question Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate for the last three days except for holding protests for the namesake, Mr. Rama Rao said.

Turning to BJP, he said its achievement for the last eight years had been spreading hate and dividing people in the name of religion without doing any meaningful work so far. The BJP leaders including Narendra Modi, when in opposition, had cried hoarse when the domestic LPG cylinder price was raised to ₹400 in the past, but now it had crossed ₹1,050, he said adding that the BJP Government had only burdened the lives of poor and middle class in eight years.

On the other hand, the TRS Government in Telangana led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao was moving ahead purely with development and welfare agenda and it had not entered into any unwanted disputes with anybody including the neighbouring States.

Speaking at another public meeting at Bijinepalli near Nagarkurnool later, Mr. Rama Rao alleged that the BJP Government at the Centre was allowing injustice to Telangana by not finalising judicious share in Krishna water. He inaugurated and laid foundation stone for developmental works with ₹470 crore.

Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud, legislators B. Harshavardhan Reddy, M. Janardhan Reddy and several others participated.