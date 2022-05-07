Cong. assures ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver at one go

MSP on all crops to be increased, says Revanth

Sounding the poll bugle a bit early and quite strongly, Telangana Congress announced waiver of farm loans of ₹2 lakh at one go and increase in paddy support price to ₹2,500 per quintal as soon as the Congress comes to power.

Announcing this at the Warangal farmers’ meeting attended by Rahul Gandhi on Friday, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy said that under the Indiramma Rythu Bharosa scheme, they would provide an investment support of ₹15,000 per acre, per annum, to both land owners as well as tenant farmers. This is to replace the present Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Warangal declaration

Additionally, ₹12,000 per year will be provided to landless farm labourers registered under MGNREGA. Named as the Warangal declaration, the party announced a series of pro-farmer initiatives, including enhanced support price for several crops. “We will procure all crops grown by farmers in the State, including paddy, cotton, chilli, sugarcane, turmeric and mango, with improved MSP apart from setting up the Turmeric Board,” he said.

Other announcements include reopening closed sugar factories in Telangana and ensuring prosperity for sugarcane and turmeric farmers, better crop insurance scheme to cover crop losses due to natural calamities or other reasons, and speedy estimation of losses and quick disbursal of compensation. This scheme will also cover tenant farmers and landless labourers.

Mr. Reddy said that they will also integrate agricultural work into the MGNREGA system, provide pattas to farmers who are farming Podu lands, and give ownership rights and sale-resale rights to beneficiaries of assigned land.

Dharani to be abolished

Amidst loud cheers, he also announced that the Dharani portal would be abolished as it was proving to be a bane for farmers and a new revenue system would be introduced with simplified procedures to protect the lands of citizens of all sections.

New laws to end the menace of spurious seeds and pesticides would be introduced and compensation would be provided to affected farmers by seizing assets of organisations and persons involved and booked under the PD Act.

“We will take all the necessary steps towards ensuring corruption free, time bound construction of pending irrigation projects, through strategic planning, in order to irrigate each and every acre of land in the State,” he said. “Rythu Commission” will be established to permanently resolve the issues faced by farmers and protect their rights.